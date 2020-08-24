Former Calhoun Co. deputy charged following bizarre I-69 incident with teen driver, passengers

Charlotte, Mich. (WILX) - A former Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with three misdemeanors in connection with a late June incident that involved a car full of teenagers driving along Interstate 69.

Steven Wesley Lewis, 62, of Charlotte, is charged with assault and battery, impersonating a police officer and failure to stop after a collision. He was arraigned Monday afternoon via Zoom before an Eaton County District Court magistrate.

Lewis plead mute during his arraignment, meaning he didn’t confirm or deny guilt.

Lewis was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He is prohibited from leaving the state and contacting one of his accusers. The incident occurred June 27 along I-69 near Charlotte.

The teenagers told police Lewis sideswiped their vehicle, tried to run them off the road and threatened to assault them while both vehicles were parked along the highway.

Lewis’s pretrial is set for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1. It’s expected to take place via Zoom, unless Eaton County’s COVID-19-related court hours and appearance restrictions are lifted.

