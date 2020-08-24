Advertisement

Falwell says wife had affair, family faced blackmail attempt

FILE -This Wednesday Nov. 28, 2018 file photo shows Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr., right, and his wife, Becky during a town hall at a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell Jr. says he is seeking help for the "emotional toll" from an affair his wife had with a man who he says later threatened his family.
FILE -This Wednesday Nov. 28, 2018 file photo shows Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr., right, and his wife, Becky during a town hall at a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell Jr. says he is seeking help for the "emotional toll" from an affair his wife had with a man who he says later threatened his family.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr., currently on a leave of absence as the leader of evangelical Liberty University, has released a statement saying that he is seeking help for the “emotional toll” from an affair his wife had with a man who he says later threatened his family.

Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

"Over the course of the last few months this person's behavior has reached a level that we have decided the only way to stop this predatory behavior is to go public," the statement said.

Falwell, an early and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has been on an indefinite leave since early August as president and chancellor of the Lynchburg university founded by his late father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr. He stepped down after an uproar sparked by a photo he posted on social media that showed him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and arm high around the waist of a woman who was not his wife. Falwell has said the photo was taken at a costume party during a family vacation.

In his statement, Falwell said he and his wife met the man she had an affair with during a vacation over eight years ago. The man was working at the hotel where the Falwells stayed, the statement said.

"Shortly thereafter, Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved – it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about," Falwell said in the statement. He declined further comment when reached Monday.

The statement did not identify the person, but The Examiner identified him as Giancarlo Granda, whose ties to the Falwells have been documented in news stories over several years by numerous media outlets.

Granda, who could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press, told The Examiner "any allegation of extortion is falsely, defamatory and belied by clear documentary evidence."

Granda's connection to the Falwells dates to 2012, and the following year he took on partial ownership of a hostel in Miami's party-friendly South Beach neighborhood that was purchased by members of the Falwell family, according to multiple media reports. That business transaction, itself a surprising move for the president of a conservative evangelical university, sparked legal jostling over ownership that later involved Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer.

Cohen divulged in recordings first reported by Reuters last year that he helped the Falwells handle an issue surrounding personal photographs of Becki Falwell that the family wished to regain possession of.

Nonetheless, what has become known as the "pool boy" story surrounding Falwell — Granda worked as a pool attendant in Miami — is just one of the multiple factors Liberty's board must examine as it prepares to decide on his future at the school.

Liberty's general counsel, David Corry, who acts as a spokesman for Liberty's board, said the group had no comment beyond a statement issued Friday. In that statement, the board said that the decision on whether or not to retain Falwell had not yet been made.

Falwell said he was seeking mental health counseling amid the "trauma" of the situation and that he remains "fully devoted" to his wife.

The statement said that "while her indiscretion may have been more obvious and apparent, I realized that there were important smaller things I needed to do better too."

____

Schor reported from New York.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.

National Politics

Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

National

AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal last season.

National

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

National Politics

LIVE: Defiant DeJoy says he won’t restore mail-sorting machines

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy refused requests by Democrats on Monday to restore mail-sorting machines or mailboxes removed from service as part of sweeping operational changes at the Postal Service, despite complaints that the changes are causing lasting damage and widespread delays.

Latest News

National Politics

TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok insisted Monday that it is not a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process.

National

‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said.

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: After Biden’s moment, it’s Trump’s prime time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans will renominate the president and highlight four years of the Trump administration and promises he delivered on.

National

Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

National

Musician Justin Townes Earle dead at age 38

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style, has died at 38.