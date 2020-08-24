Advertisement

Clemson Tops Associated Press Poll

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Clemson's Travis Etienne runs down the sideline for a 90-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what's already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Clemson's Travis Etienne runs down the sideline for a 90-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what's already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. Ohio State was a close No. 2 to Clemson, which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. Alabama is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4 and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 5. Defending national champion LSU is No. 6. When the season starts, 53 teams will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25 because they have postponed their seasons. That includes all Big Ten and Pac-12 teams - including nine in the AP preseason poll.

