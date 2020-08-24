Back to Learning: Lansing Catholic High School re-opens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School students experienced a very different first day of school on Monday.

Before the school even opened its doors, the staff made improvements to the HVAC system to help with ventilation. Students were asked to bring a small bottle of hand sanitizer with them. There were refill stations in each classroom.

Desks were sanitized between each class. Frequently touched surfaces like light switches and doors were cleaned every four hours.

In addition, drinking fountains were closed and students have to navigate one-way hallways.

“It’s a lot, but our facilities and maintenance teams are amazing and they have been preparing for this day for five months at this point. So, they were really well-prepared,” said Lansing Catholic High School President Dominic Iocco. “And, thankfully we had just the amount of time we needed to get the cleanings done. We’re relying on everybody to help as we do those cleanings.'

Lansing Catholic High School says these new measures will cost more than 500 dollars per student to implement. Lansing Catholic High School is also asking parents to donate to help out with costs.

