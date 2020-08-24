Avalanche Lose Two Key Players

-UNDATED (AP) - Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are out indefinitely. Coach Jared Bednar delivered his team’s bad injury news hours before Game 2 of its second-round series against the Dallas Stars. Dallas leads the series 1-0. Grubauer appeared to pull something three minutes into the second period of Game 1 Saturday night and needed assistance to get off the ice.