Advertisement

Report: Nearly half of western Michigan prison has COVID-19

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) -Almost half of the men incarcerated at a western Michigan prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a newspaper report.

Roughly 47%, or 612 of 1,296 prisoners at Muskegon Correctional Facility, have tested positive as of last Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press. Fifteen staff members have also tested positive.

Since March, 4,620 of 37,497 state prisoners have tested positive and 68 prisoners have died.

Some prisoners are blaming the prison for an inadequate response to the virus and fear further spread, but prison officials say they’ve taken proper safety steps.

State health officials on Sunday reported 768 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths. Overall, Michigan has reported 96,792 confirmed positive cases and 6,393 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election officials criticize Detroit primary ballot counts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All four members of the State Board of Canvassers, which is in charge of certifying statewide election results, criticized issues with ballot counting.

News

Michigan edges toward 97,000 cases as the state announces 768 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
There are no new cases in Ingham, Jackson, Eaton, Clinton or Shiawasee counties.

News

Local business works to beat economic crisis during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cunningham Pony Rides held a Farm Family Fun Day on Sunday at their farm in Perry.

News

Apple growers predict good harvest this fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
The Michigan Apple Committee is predicting a “quality” crop this year.

Latest News

News

Man in critical condition after being hit by car

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning.

News

East Lansing hosts “save the post office” rally

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Protest organizers are accusing the new postmaster general of trying to sabotage the November election and want him to resign.

News

Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter Hosts 2nd Vaccine Clinic for Dogs

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
his clinic will run from 10am-3pm on Wednesday, August 26th.

News

Ice skaters, gymnasts protest closures

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
Ice skaters, hockey players and gymnasts are calling for the governor to lift the closures of their practice facilities.

News

Boy dies in sand dune collapse in Upper Peninsula

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A sand dune collapsed Friday, killing an 11-year-old boy who was digging near Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, police said.

News

Judge won’t stop virus tests for migrant farm, food workers

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Friday refused to block a requirement that Michigan’s migrant farm workers get tested for the coronavirus, rejecting claims that it violates the rights of Hispanics.