Michigan edges toward 97,000 cases as the state announces 768 new cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout Michigan with abandon.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Michigan has edged closer to 97,000 cases with 768 new cases and 4 new deaths linked to the virus as of Sunday, August 23.

State totals are now at 96,792 cases and 6,393 deaths.

There are no new cases in Ingham, Jackson, Eaton, Clinton or Shiawasee counties.

Ingham County reported it has 1,631 cases and 36 deaths.

Jackson County reports that it has 747 cases and 35 deaths.

Eaton County reports 427 cases and eight deaths.

Clinton County reports 377 cases and 13 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 352 cases and 28 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.