Man in critical condition after being hit by car

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were called to West Dickman Road near North 32nd Street.

Authorities say a 37-year-old man from Coloma had parked his construction vehicle and was talking to the back when a truck crossed the median, hitting the vehicle and the man. The truck continued through a nearby field, eventually hitting a tree.

The truck was driven by a 23-year-old Emmett Township man.

The 37-year-old was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition. The truck driver was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

Part of West Dickman Road was closed for about three hours during while police investigated. The investigation is still open.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

