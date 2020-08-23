Advertisement

Local business works to beat economic crisis during pandemic

Cunningham Pony Rides held a Farm Family Fun Day on Sunday at their farm in Perry.
Cunningham Pony Rides held a Farm Family Fun Day on Sunday at their farm in Perry.(Jace Barraclough)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cunningham Pony Rides held a Farm Family Fun Day on Sunday at their farm in Perry.

The business has seen a drastic economic decline since the pandemic began. Normally the event-based company books approximately 15 events each year. However, this year they have only been able to schedule two including the one on Sunday.

According to Cunningham Pony Rides owner Kimberly Cunningham both events were organized on her own as a means to help pay for their expenses.

“Pretty much if I wasn’t able to do these couple of events to cover my expenses we would have to discontinue our business,” said Cunningham.

The Farm Family Fun Day was a free event which people could donate as they saw fit for the opportunity to ride ponies, pet animals and feed them.

Like many businesses, the cost of business continued as usual even though the income came to a halt.

“We have liability insurance, we have the cost of the feed, the cost of the care of the animals. We still have all of the expenses we normally have,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham said she is planning on holding two more events in September and October in order to continue keeping up with her costs.

Even though times are hard, Cunningham appreciates the support she’s received.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. It really is,” said Cunningham. “A lot of friends and family helping and neighbors coming. It’s been wonderful.”

