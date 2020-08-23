Apple growers predict good harvest this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If going to an apple orchard is on your to-do list this fall, here’s some good news: the Michigan Apple Committee is predicting a “quality” crop this year.

It was announced Friday during the USApple Outlook meeting which was held virtually.

“Many factors contribute to the size of an apple crop, including weather and the size of the previous year’s crop. To make the estimate, growers and other industry experts report on what they are seeing in various regions of the state, then come to a consensus on the crop size estimate,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee.

This year’s supply will be similar to that of 2019, which according to the USDA was about 22.5 million bushels. Smith says growers are reporting minimal frost damage.

Honeycrisp apples, a customer favorite, are doing particularly well, according to Smith.

The Michigan Apple Committee says apples from Michigan are shipped to more than 30 states and 18 countries worldwide.

