Michigan tops 96,000 cases as the state announces 953 more cases of COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues its spread throughout Michigan, as cases continue to increase and decrease in recent times. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Michigan topped 96,000 cases with 953 new cases and 11 new deaths linked to the virus as of Saturday, August 22. State totals are now at 96,024 cases and 6,389 deaths.

Ingham County reports it has 1,631 cases and 36 deaths.

Jackson County reports it has 747 cases and 35 deaths.

Eaton County reports 427 cases and eight deaths.

Clinton County reports 377 cases and 13 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 352 cases and 28 deaths.

But the good news is Michigan reports 72,580 have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan. That number is up over 1,000 from last week.

This statistic is updated on Saturdays.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.