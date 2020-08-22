Advertisement

Man wanted in West Virginia shooting arrested in Michigan

(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (AP) - A man wanted in a January shooting in West Virginia that wounded seven people attending a party has been apprehended in suburban Detroit, officials said.

The U. S. Marshals Service announced Friday the arrest of Kymoni Davis, who had been a fugitive since he was charged by federal indictment in January with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Davis, 31, also faces state felony charges in West Virginia in connection with a Jan. 1, 2020, shooting at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington. That shooting wounded seven people inside and outside the bar who were attending a party. All were later released from a hospital.

Davis, who is also known as “Money,” was arrested Friday in River Rouge, just southwest of Detroit, after authorities learned that he had allegedly stolen a 2015 Bentley the night before, Detroit police said in a statement.

Detroit police officers initially tried to apprehend Davis after the U.S. Marshals Service located him, but he fled. Those officers later tracked him at an auto shop, took him into custody without incident and turned him over to federal agents.

“Great work by the Detroit Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service,” said Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

According to January’s indictment, Davis has three prior felony convictions in state court in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Disputes are flaring both at colleges that announced weeks ago they would stick with virtual instruction and at those that only recently lost hope of reopening their campuses.

Ap

Pandemic university: Michigan students adjust to COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
To go online or to come in person has been the debate, but since Michigan State University announced Tuesday it will go online for the next semester, the debate is reaching a fever pitch.

News

Ice skaters, gymnasts protest closures

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ice skaters, hockey players and gymnasts are calling for the governor to lift the closures of their practice facilities.

News

Boy dies in sand dune collapse in Upper Peninsula

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A sand dune collapsed Friday, killing an 11-year-old boy who was digging near Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, police said.

Latest News

News

Judge won’t stop virus tests for migrant farm, food workers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Friday refused to block a requirement that Michigan’s migrant farm workers get tested for the coronavirus, rejecting claims that it violates the rights of Hispanics.

News

East Lansing launches ‘We Have You Covered’ ambassador program

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
City of East Lansing implements a new ambassador program to encourage people to wear face masks downtown.

News

Lansing School District to launch Fire Science Academy

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Lansing School District, along with the Lansing Fire Department, is offering a foundational skills course program for students interested in pursuing fire-related careers. The program will be called the Fire Science Academy.

News

Lansing man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Aug. 19, 52-year old Michael James-Alan Shearer was arraigned in the 54A District Court in Lansing.

National

Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Venerable giant panda matriach Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a baby cub and immediately began cradling her offspring, the National Zoo said.

Ap

Detroit teachers OK ‘safety strike’ over virus concerns

Updated: 20 hours ago
Educators in Detroit concerned about exposure to the COVID-19 virus in classrooms and hallways have given their union the OK to call a “potential safety strike” in which teachers would agree to teach and work remotely.