Lansing School District to launch Fire Science Academy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District, along with the Lansing Fire Department, is offering a foundational skills course program for high school seniors interested in pursuing fire-related careers. The program will be called the Fire Science Academy.

Students can expect to learn about fire prevention, suppression, rescue, investigation and other concepts.

The courses will be held at the Hill Center in the afternoon. Transportation will be provided. However, there are only 10 slots open.

Each day, students will have to report to work wearing uniform. They will have to participate in roll call and complete various assignments. With a military-like emphasis, the program is modeled on principles like discipline, decorum, and physical fitness.

To be admitted, it is a very competitive process. Students’ academic records as well as references will be heavily reviewed before gaining admission into the program. Each applicant will have to undergo an interview with professional firefighters. Additionally, the Lansing School District staff will be present in the interviews.

Send all inquiries and applicable information to Jonathan.Chapman@lansingschools.net.

