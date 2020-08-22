Lansing man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Aug. 19, 52-year old Michael James-Alan Shearer was arraigned in the 54A District Court in Lansing.

Shearer has been charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Shearer faces up to 20 years for each charge of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 20 years for each charge of using a computer to commit a crime if convicted.

Prior to Shearer’s arraignment, an investigation was conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

A thorough investigation into social media and the execution of multiple search warrants at different residences resulted in some disturbing findings. After the search warrants were served, multiple internet capable devices and evidence containing child sexually abusive material were found.

If you have information about any possible child sexual exploitation and would like to report it to the CyberTipline, click here.

