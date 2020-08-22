Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter Hosts 2nd Vaccine Clinic for Dogs

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting another dog vaccination clinic at the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason, MI.

This clinic will run from 10am-3pm on Wednesday, August 26th.

This will be another dog only clinic providing rabies vaccines.

Owners will also have an opportunity to purchase dog licenses at the same time.

With the assistance of the PETCO foundation, the rabies vaccines being provided have no fee regardless of pet owners county residency.

Ingham County dog licenses are required by state law, and are available for purchase at this vaccination clinic.

For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

Ingham County Animal Control is open M,T,Th,F,Sa 10:30-5pm and W 10:30-6pm. The shelter is closed on county observed holidays.

