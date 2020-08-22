Advertisement

Ice skaters, gymnasts protest closures

Three young gymnasts took to the capitol building to protest the continued closure of their practice facility.
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ice skates and uneven bars were the subject of many conversations at the State Capitol Building.

Gymnasts, hockey players and ice skaters took to the steps to protest the continued closures of the facilities where they practice.

The gymnasts arrived at approximately 9 a.m. to hold signs and even practice their routines on the lawn.

Gymnastics mom Amanda McMahon expressed her concern about gymnasts losing scholarships due to lack of gym time.

“There are girls who are losing scholarships who have been told, ‘Sorry! You’re not in the gym while other people are. You’re no longer on our list.’” said McMahon. “Then we have other girls and boys who if they don’t move up this year their chances of scholarships in the future are gone because it’s such a regimented sport.”

According to McMahon, 49 other states have opened gymnastics facilities leaving Michigan as the only state with closures still in place.

Around noon the hockey players and ice skaters took a turn holding their own signs.

Hockey referee and enthusiast Dan Decker argues the need of stability required by kids and teens which sports helps them to receive.

“With these kids not being at school they need a sense of normalcy to a point. If other businesses can open up, I don’t see why these rinks can’t open up as well,” said Decker.

According to Decker Michigan is one of a handful of states yet to open ice rinks.

Both groups hope the government will lift the closures as soon as possible.

