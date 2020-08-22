East Lansing launches ‘We Have You Covered’ ambassador program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing launched an ambassador program called “We Have You Covered.”

The program is to encourage people to wear face masks while outdoors.

The city recently announced a city ordinance that requires people to wear face masks outside, even if it’s on public property.

The ambassador program has a booth set up downtown and is providing disposable face masks and hand sanitizer.

Michigan State Junior Obreyshilling Ford said this program should’ve been implemented earlier.

Ford said, “The fact that it’s taken this long for people to realize this is an actual epidemic and we need to be taking the precautions to be safe is actually crazy. I’m happy East Lansing is finally taking the steps to put everyone in their place.”

Ford said he believes East Lansing has been proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19 compared to other cities.

“I think East Lansing is getting ahead of the ball by implementing all of these things because every city in America should be doing this. If we all want to beat the virus this is what we all need to do.”

A group of MSU friends said they’re concerned this ambassador program might not be enough to prevent the spread as some students return to campus.

MSU junior Hadley Rivard said,”I feel like a majority of people will come back and realize they’re scared and then leave.”

Ford said Michigan State is a big school and needs to be taking every safety precaution there is.

Ford said, “I feel like East Lansing needed to do it before all of the students coming back. We’re one of the biggest schools in the country, we need to be cautious, we need to be safe.”

MSU recently announced all undergraduate classes will now be held online and are encouraging students not to return to campus.

