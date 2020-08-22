Advertisement

East Lansing launches ‘We Have You Covered’ ambassador program

City of East Lansing implements an ambassador program to encourage people to wear face masks downtown.
"We Have You Covered" East Lansing ambassador program booth.
"We Have You Covered" East Lansing ambassador program booth.(Maureen Halliday)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing launched an ambassador program called “We Have You Covered.”

The program is to encourage people to wear face masks while outdoors.

The city recently announced a city ordinance that requires people to wear face masks outside, even if it’s on public property.

The ambassador program has a booth set up downtown and is providing disposable face masks and hand sanitizer.

Michigan State Junior Obreyshilling Ford said this program should’ve been implemented earlier.

Ford said, “The fact that it’s taken this long for people to realize this is an actual epidemic and we need to be taking the precautions to be safe is actually crazy. I’m happy East Lansing is finally taking the steps to put everyone in their place.”

Ford said he believes East Lansing has been proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19 compared to other cities.

“I think East Lansing is getting ahead of the ball by implementing all of these things because every city in America should be doing this. If we all want to beat the virus this is what we all need to do.”

A group of MSU friends said they’re concerned this ambassador program might not be enough to prevent the spread as some students return to campus.

MSU junior Hadley Rivard said,”I feel like a majority of people will come back and realize they’re scared and then leave.”

Ford said Michigan State is a big school and needs to be taking every safety precaution there is.

Ford said, “I feel like East Lansing needed to do it before all of the students coming back. We’re one of the biggest schools in the country, we need to be cautious, we need to be safe.”

MSU recently announced all undergraduate classes will now be held online and are encouraging students not to return to campus.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing School District to launch Fire Science Academy

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Lansing School District, along with the Lansing Fire Department, is offering a foundational skills course program for students interested in pursuing fire-related careers. The program will be called the Fire Science Academy.

News

Lansing man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Aug. 19, 52-year old Michael James-Alan Shearer was arraigned in the 54A District Court in Lansing.

National

Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Venerable giant panda matriach Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a baby cub and immediately began cradling her offspring, the National Zoo said.

News

Back to school shopping during the pandemic looks different

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Parents are waiting for supply lists and grabbing new items for back to school.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Police confirm shooting at Jolly and Waverly

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Police are present at Jolly Road, west of Waverly Road.

News

Cider mills and corn mazes may look different this year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Holly Barraclough
Safety measures mean that visitors will have to social distance and wear masks and hand sanitizer station will be installed.

News

Eaton County’s Fitzgerald Park could be cut in half

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The Eaton County Parks Department leases 63 acres of Fitzgerald Park from the city of Grand Ledge.

News

Michigan gyms make argument to reopen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Michigan fitness leaders share COVID data from 47 open states, call on governor to reopen gyms

News

MRA announces marijuana licensing workgroup

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Monday, September 21, 2020, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) is putting on an online workgroup to further discuss and provide guidance on the marijuana licensing process.

News

Court rules Gov. Whitmer’s use of emergency powers lawful

Updated: 8 hours ago
The three-judge panel ruled Friday.