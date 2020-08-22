East Lansing hosts “save the post office” rally

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ”Save the post office” rallies were held in cities across the nation on Saturday.

From New York City to Hollywood... people are showing their support for one of the nation’s oldest and more popular institutions.

One rally was held in East Lansing.

Protest organizers are accusing the new postmaster general of trying to sabotage the November election and want him to resign.

Millions of people are expected to vote using mail-in ballots to avoid polling places because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am so disturbed, distressed, and opposed to the dissembling of sorting machines. The removal of post boxes throughout the nation. The slowdown of mail. This is threatening mail-in voting and we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” said Melanie Morrison, a protester in East Lansing.

New postmaster General Louis Dejoy testified Friday in the senate that his number one priority is to ensure election mail arrives on time.



But he said he would not restore the cuts to mailboxes and sorting equipment that have already been made.



And he couldn’t provide congress with a plan for handling the expected surge in ballots for the election.

