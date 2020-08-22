Advertisement

Boy dies in sand dune collapse in Upper Peninsula

Lake Superior
Lake Superior(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A sand dune collapsed Friday, killing an 11-year-old boy who was digging near Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, police said.

State troopers tried to revive the boy but were unsuccessful. The incident occurred in Alger County’s Au Train Township.

The boy was pronounced dead at Munising Memorial Hospital. The boy and his family were from outside Michigan, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

