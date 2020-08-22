Advertisement

Body recovered of Detroit firefighter who helped save girls

The body of off-duty firefighter Sgt. Sivad Johnson has been recovered by Detroit police and fire divers, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police for the Metro Detroit region.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say crews have recovered the body of a Detroit firefighter, a day after he vanished in the Detroit River while helping save some girls from drowning.

Detroit Fire Sgt. Sivad Johnson’s body was pulled from the river on Saturday afternoon following a six-hour search.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, says Johnson was off-duty and walking with his 10-year-old daughter Friday night when they heard three young girls screaming for help from the river.

Johnson jumped in to help a civilian and a nearby boat in the rescue but he vanished in the water at some point.

