Body recovered of Detroit firefighter who helped save girls
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say crews have recovered the body of a Detroit firefighter, a day after he vanished in the Detroit River while helping save some girls from drowning.
Detroit Fire Sgt. Sivad Johnson’s body was pulled from the river on Saturday afternoon following a six-hour search.
Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, says Johnson was off-duty and walking with his 10-year-old daughter Friday night when they heard three young girls screaming for help from the river.
Johnson jumped in to help a civilian and a nearby boat in the rescue but he vanished in the water at some point.
