Ballmer Group gifts $3 million to Motown Museum expansion

DETROIT (AP) - The Motown Museum’s expansion effort has gotten a $3 million boost from the philanthropic Ballmer Group.

The Ballmer Group’s gift means the Detroit museum has now raised about $25 million of the $50 million it needs for the project that will expand the venue into a 50,000-square-foot entertainment and education tourist destination.

The expansion is designed around the existing museum, which includes the Motown studio with its “Hitsville U.S.A.” facade.

Plans include interactive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios, more retail and meeting spaces.

It also is expected to serve as a catalyst for new investment and tourism.

