Williamston Schools release face to face learning plan

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Schools school year begins in less than a week.

While the school will focus on remote-learning for the time being, it’s already looking ahead to keeping students and teachers safe, if and when in-person classes resume come October.

Looking ahead to possible in-person classes, screening will require the following:

● All school staff will be required to conduct a health safety self-assessment prior to coming to work and verifying through a Google document that they are safe to work.

● Families will conduct self-screening on their child/children prior to school each day. Students with a temperature of 100.4 or greater should stay home and consider coronavirus testing if symptoms of COVID-19 are present. Documentation will be developed for verifying wellness checks.

● All school buildings will have a designated quarantine area for symptomatic students to await pick up.

Teachers and students who refuse to wear a mask, get their temperature taken or refuse to follow school guidelines will answer to the following:

● Students and staff who are capable of wearing a mask and refuse to do so will be addressed by an administrator and could face progressive disciplinary measures.

● Students who are capable of wearing face coverings and refuse to do so in an area where a face covering is required will be issued a face covering by a school official (teacher, paraprofessional, administrator, etc.) and asked to put the face covering on. The instance will be documented as a log entry in SWIS/PowerSchool.

● Guests to the school building are required to wear a mask and one will be issued as needed. Guests refusing to comply will be asked to leave the building.

Williamston Schools will work with the Ingham County Health Department to follow their guidelines if a student or staff members becomes ill with or comes in contact with someone with COVID-19.

The below steps will be taken:

● If a student demonstrates symptoms while at school, parent communication will be made immediately with clear and concise directions on where and how to pick up the student and where to report for testing.

● Students will need to be kept at home until they have tested negative for COVID-19 or have completely recovered according to CDC guidelines.

● The health department will be called after parents have been contacted to assist in contact tracing and notification of vulnerable individuals.

In addition to following the Ingham County Health Department guidelines, Williamston Schools will follow the below guidelines:

● Students who develop a fever or become ill with COVID-19 symptoms at school should wear a mask and be transported by their parent, guardian, emergency contact or ambulance if clinically unstable, for off-site testing.

● Staff who develop a fever or become ill with COVID-19 symptoms at school should wear a mask and be transported for off-site testing.

● Symptomatic students and staff sent home from school should be kept home until they have tested negative for COVID-19 or have been released from isolation according to CDC guidelines.

● Families will be notified of the presence of any laboratory positive or clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the classroom or school to encourage closer observation for any symptoms at home.

● In the event of a lab or clinically diagnosed case of COVID-19, the school will work with the health department to contact those who had close contact with the COVID-positive student or staff member. Close contact is defined as those who spent more than 15 minutes less than six feet apart. The health department would further guide next steps which may include quarantine for 14 days at home and/or testing

Kelly Campbell, principal of Explorer Elementary School, says the administrative team is expected to make a recommendation to the Board on October 5 for next steps.

