U.S. sanctions on Iran rejected by other nations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran violated the 2015 nuclear deal, saying that justifies the restoring of arms and trading bans on Iran.

Pompeo said he expects that the United Nations Security Council Members to fully comply with the ruling a month from now.

However, the move was declared illegal by Russia, China,, and nations in the U.N. Council.

“Thus, we are of the firm conviction that the letter sent by the U.S. today to the Security Council’s president and all the references therein is null and void and has no legal standing and thus inadmissible,” Majid Takht Ravanchi, the Iranian permanent representative to the united nations

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.