Update: Ingham county Sheriff’s Office arrests armed robbery suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has charged Douglas Gary Terry in connection with the Armed Robbery at the Good Shepard Mission in Stockbridge Township that occurred in Dec. of 2018, the sherrif’s department announced in a news release.

On August 20, Terry, a 31-year-old Jackson man was arraigned on one count of armed robbery, one count of home invasion and one count of felonious assault, the release said.

erry was given a $1,000.00 bond and his next court date is Thurs. Aug. 27th at 8:30 AM at the 55th District Court in Mason in front of Judge Allen.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Brandon Doerr with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8255.

