Two men charged with 11 Michigan murders

(WBKO)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two men have been charged with murder for 11 deaths linked to a Meningitis outbreak in Michigan.

Barry Cadden was the co-founder of a New England compounding center in Massachusetts .

Glenn Chin was a pharmacist.

The pharmacy had sent tainted steroids to clinics in Michigan that led to a Meningitis outbreak in 2012.

A Livingston County judge said there is enough evidence to send the two men to trial.

The men are currently serving federal prison sentences for convictions in a separate case related to the outbreak.

