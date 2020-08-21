Advertisement

State issues citations for workplace safety violations

(WSAW)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has been working with businesses across the state on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Now, after several inspections, MIOSHA has issued the first round of COVID-19 “general duty” citations.

The “general duty” clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious injury to the employee. A citation for violating the general duty clause carries with it a fine of as much as $7,000.

Six different businesses have been cited with serious violations for failing to uphold healthy practices, potentially putting workers in harm’s way.

“We’re focused on education first so employers know what they must do to safely reopen. But a failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk. While these citations are necessary to prevent potential serious illness, they are not a reflection of the tremendous cooperation we have seen from employers and their workers across the state,” said Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan. “A vast majority of businesses are doing their part to keep our economy open by following the proper guidance.”

The businesses that were cited were:

  • United Shore Financial Services, LLC, based in Pontiac
  • UPS distribution facility based in Livonia
  • Speedway, LLC, gas station and convenience store location based in Waterford
  • Coop’s Iron Works, a fitness center based in Saginaw
  • Dan Freed, a residential contractor based in Eaton Rapids
  • Hills Roofing, LLC based in Niles

The cited companies will have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and the penalties that come with them.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court rules Gov. Whitmer’s use of emergency powers lawful

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The three-judge panel ruled Friday.

News

Court of Appeals Upholds Governor’s Emergency Powers to Protect Michiganders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Court of Appeals upholds governor’s emergency powers to protect people in Michigan,

News

Whitmer request for extra $300 for unemployed Michiganders approved by FEMA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Friday, the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) approved the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s application for funding to provide an additional $300 per week payment for Michiganders who are currently receiving unemployment benefits.

News

Former Flint mayor reacts to lawsuit settlement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Former mayor Dayne Walling reacts to the recent settlement in the Flint water civil suit.

Latest News

News

Gym owners make the case for reopening amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Gym owners make the argument that they can open safely.

News

Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison. He faces 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of rape.

News

U.S. sanctions on Iran rejected by other nations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran violated the 2015 nuclear deal, saying that justifies the restoring of arms and trading bans on Iran.

News

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor State Rep. Isaac Robinson

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Gretchen Whitmer announced that she has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Aug. 21 to honor the life and service of State Representative Isaac Robinson.

News

Update: Ingham county Sheriff’s Office arrests armed robbery suspect

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has charged Douglas Gary Terry in connection with the Armed Robbery at the Good Shepard Mission in Stockbridge Township that occurred in Dec. of 2018.

News

SOS office announces special appointments to renew driver’s licenses

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Secretary of State office announced it is offering special appointments and extended hours for customers who need to renew their licences and or state IDs