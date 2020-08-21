State issues citations for workplace safety violations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has been working with businesses across the state on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Now, after several inspections, MIOSHA has issued the first round of COVID-19 “general duty” citations.

The “general duty” clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious injury to the employee. A citation for violating the general duty clause carries with it a fine of as much as $7,000.

Six different businesses have been cited with serious violations for failing to uphold healthy practices, potentially putting workers in harm’s way.

“We’re focused on education first so employers know what they must do to safely reopen. But a failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk. While these citations are necessary to prevent potential serious illness, they are not a reflection of the tremendous cooperation we have seen from employers and their workers across the state,” said Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan. “A vast majority of businesses are doing their part to keep our economy open by following the proper guidance.”

The businesses that were cited were:

United Shore Financial Services, LLC , based in Pontiac

UPS distribution facility based in Livonia

Speedway, LLC, gas station and convenience store location based in Waterford

Coop’s Iron Works, a fitness center based in Saginaw

Dan Freed , a residential contractor based in Eaton Rapids

Hills Roofing, LLC based in Niles

The cited companies will have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and the penalties that come with them.

