Scheffler Shoots 59 Friday

-NORTON, Mass. (AP) - PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler is now a member of the sub-60 club. The 24-year-old from Texas made a birdie putt from just outside 4 feet on the last hole for a 59 in The Northern Trust. Scheffler is the 11th player with a 59 or better in PGA Tour history. He played bogey-free at the TPC Boston and finished with four birdies over his last five holes. Equally important was a 6-foot par putt he made on the 17th hole to keep his hopes alive of a sub-60 round. Jim Furyk (FYOOR'-ihk) has two rounds in the 50s.