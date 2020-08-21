Advertisement

Scheffler Shoots 59 Friday

Golf balls at Shadow Ridge Country Club
Golf balls at Shadow Ridge Country Club
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NORTON, Mass. (AP) - PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler is now a member of the sub-60 club. The 24-year-old from Texas made a birdie putt from just outside 4 feet on the last hole for a 59 in The Northern Trust. Scheffler is the 11th player with a 59 or better in PGA Tour history. He played bogey-free at the TPC Boston and finished with four birdies over his last five holes. Equally important was a 6-foot par putt he made on the 17th hole to keep his hopes alive of a sub-60 round. Jim Furyk (FYOOR'-ihk) has two rounds in the 50s.

Latest News

Sports

Mickelson Headed To PGA Senior Tour Event

Updated: 1 hour ago
He is now out of PGA Tour Fed Ex Playoffs

Sports

Francona To Miss Indians’ Opener With Tigers

Updated: 1 hour ago
He has a medical issue

Sports

Mets vs. Yankees Series Postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago
More Covid Issues

Sports

Raptors Rout Nets

Updated: 1 hour ago
They have 3-0 series lead

Latest News

Sports

No fans allowed at first two Lions home games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
No word yet on what the rest of the season will look like.

Sports

In My View 8/20/2020: Big Ten football

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
I understand why Big Ten football coaches want as much practice time as they can get this fall instead of 12 hours a week. They feel they are losing ground to the three power five conferences who are going to try and play games and have a season. The Big Ten coaches are fearful of falling way behind at a competitive level by not playing—whether they get more practice time or not this fall remains to be seen.

Sports

State of the Spartans Segment 1 8-20-20

Updated: 22 hours ago
Segment 1 of the sports special "State of the Spartans".

Sports

Tigers Swept In Chicago

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
Tigers struggles continue

Sports

MHSAA gives the green light for some fall sports

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Permission is restricted by region and by chance of COVID-19 transmission.

Sports

State of the Spartans segment 4 8-20-20

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
Segment 4 of the sports special "State of the Spartans".