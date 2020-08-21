Raptors Rout Nets

-LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Pascal Siakam (see-A'-kam) scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-92 to take the first 3-0 lead in a playoff series in franchise history. The defending champs now can eliminate the patchwork Nets on Sunday. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Reserve Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH'-kah) added 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Norman Powell added 11 points. Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points. Caris LeVert scored 15, Chris Chiozza (chee-OH'-zah) had 14 points off the bench and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 10.