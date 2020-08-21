Parents react to MHSAA announcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the MHSAA announced it will move forward with some fall sports including swimming, diving, soccer, and volleyball.

However, Okemos and Halsett Schools are going in another direction.

Prior to the MHSAA announcement, Okemos schools said swimming, diving, soccer, and volleyball are being pushed to the spring.

Okemos Atheletic Director Brian Fuller said he didn’t make his decision based on the MHSAA, but said it was a better option for students.

Fuller said, ”It allows our kids to pursue some other things this fall. We’ll still allow conditioning activities, but if kids want to get a job, additional courses they want to take, other options they wanted to follow. They would have that opportunity instead of holding on for something that wasn’t going to work for the community.”

One Okemos parent said the school district should’ve taken the MHSAA’s recommendation.

Chris Nugent said, “That is something I’ve been arguing with at their school board meetings; that they should not be making those decisions ahead of hearing what the MHSAA guidelines are, and they continue to do it.

Nugent has a senior playing football at Okemos High School.

MHSAA announced last week football has been postponed to the spring.

Nugent said there is still a lot of uncertainty but he is feeling optimistic.

“There was some relief that there was going to be a season or that there was suppose to be a season,” said Nugent. “Over the last two, three months and the uncertainty was really weighting on him because this was his last year.”

