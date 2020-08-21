Advertisement

Parents react to MHSAA announcement

Okemos parent said school district should have taken MHSAA recommendation
MHSAA Football.
MHSAA Football.(MHSAA/WLUC)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the MHSAA announced it will move forward with some fall sports including swimming, diving, soccer, and volleyball.

However, Okemos and Halsett Schools are going in another direction.

Prior to the MHSAA announcement, Okemos schools said swimming, diving, soccer, and volleyball are being pushed to the spring.

Okemos Atheletic Director Brian Fuller said he didn’t make his decision based on the MHSAA, but said it was a better option for students.

Fuller said, ”It allows our kids to pursue some other things this fall. We’ll still allow conditioning activities, but if kids want to get a job, additional courses they want to take, other options they wanted to follow. They would have that opportunity instead of holding on for something that wasn’t going to work for the community.”

One Okemos parent said the school district should’ve taken the MHSAA’s recommendation.

Chris Nugent said, “That is something I’ve been arguing with at their school board meetings; that they should not be making those decisions ahead of hearing what the MHSAA guidelines are, and they continue to do it.

Nugent has a senior playing football at Okemos High School.

MHSAA announced last week football has been postponed to the spring.

Nugent said there is still a lot of uncertainty but he is feeling optimistic.

“There was some relief that there was going to be a season or that there was suppose to be a season,” said Nugent. “Over the last two, three months and the uncertainty was really weighting on him because this was his last year.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Constellation Cat Cafe to put on rummage sale to support rescue cats

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, the Constellation Cat Cafe will be hosting their first rummage sale. The sale will go on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

News

Lansing School District announces learning partnership to help students with working parents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Lansing School District has announced community partnerships with local organizations in the efforts to open Learning Labs. The Learning Labs would be utilized for students during normal school hours as part of the school district COVID-19 response plan.

News

What happened at the 2020 Democratic National Convention Night Four

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The 2020 Democratic National Convention Week has ended.

News

Back to Learning: Lansing-area superintendents postpone extra-curricular activities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Many extra-curricular activities are now getting the ax as school districts transition to online learning this fall.

Latest News

News

MSU students rush to solidify housing plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
MSU Students work to figure out housing issues

News

‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode to air Friday at 3:30 a.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
“Wheel of Fortune” will move from its usual time slot to Friday at 3:30 a.m.

News

Old Town businesses counting on new event to attract foot traffic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
A lot of events had to be cancelled this year, including all the festivals Lansing's Old Town usually hosts.

News

Old Town businesses counting on new event to attract foot traffic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Old Town businesses counting on new event to attract foot traffic

News

Back to Learning: Schools in desperate need of school bus drivers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
For district's with in-person classes, finding ways to get the kids to classroom might be challenging.

News

UPDATE: Police find missing infant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police were asking for the public’s help in finding 4-month old Ivy Delarosa, who was missing from her home in Melvindale.