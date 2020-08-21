No fans allowed at first two Lions home games

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to keep both players and fans safe, the Detroit Lions announced today that no fans will be permitted at Ford field for the first two home games of the season. Whether or not fans will be permitted at future games has yet to be decided, but Lions leadership expressed confidence.

“We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines,” said Lions Team President Rod Wood. “The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium.”

One thing is certain; If and when fans are allowed they will be required to wear masks.

The Lions released a statement asking that, for the sake of having live games sooner if nothing else, fans continue to social distance and wear masks when around those outside of their immediate household in order to continue to bring COVID-19 numbers down.

