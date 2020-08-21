Advertisement

No fans allowed at first two Lions home games

(Gray)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 21, 2020
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to keep both players and fans safe, the Detroit Lions announced today that no fans will be permitted at Ford field for the first two home games of the season. Whether or not fans will be permitted at future games has yet to be decided, but Lions leadership expressed confidence.

“We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines,” said Lions Team President Rod Wood. “The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium.”

One thing is certain; If and when fans are allowed they will be required to wear masks.

The Lions released a statement asking that, for the sake of having live games sooner if nothing else, fans continue to social distance and wear masks when around those outside of their immediate household in order to continue to bring COVID-19 numbers down.

I understand why Big Ten football coaches want as much practice time as they can get this fall instead of 12 hours a week. They feel they are losing ground to the three power five conferences who are going to try and play games and have a season. The Big Ten coaches are fearful of falling way behind at a competitive level by not playing—whether they get more practice time or not this fall remains to be seen.

