MRA announces marijuana licensing workgroup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, September 21, 2020, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) is putting on an online workgroup to further discuss and provide guidance on the marijuana licensing process. The information provided will be based on the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA) and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA).

The workgroup will allow for much needed feedback from stakeholders regarding the MMFLA and MRTMA licensing processes. However, the workgroup is not meant to solicit feedback regarding testing or enforcement issues.

The workgroup will be happening from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those who are interested in attending the online workgroup should send an email to MRA-Adult-Use-Marijuana@michigan.gov. In the subject line of the email, put WORKGROUP.

The body of the email must contain the following information: name, mailing address, email address, phone number, occupation or job title, name of the employer or organization that you are affiliated with.

The MRA will only consider emails that meet these requirements. Preference will be given to individuals who have not participated in an MRA workgroup.

Send your email by Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 9 a.m. All selections made will be announced by Friday, September 4, 2020.

