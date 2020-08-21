Advertisement

Mickelson Headed To PGA Senior Tour Event

Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (KY3)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTON, Mass. (AP) - Phil Mickelson is going from playoff elimination on the PGA Tour to rookie on the PGA Tour Champions. Mickelson missed the cut in The Northern Trust. That all but assures he won’t advance to the next FedEx Cup playoff event outside Chicago for the BMW Championship. Instead, Mickelson says he’ll head to Missouri and make his debut in the 50-and-over PGA Tour Champions circuit. Lefty turned 50 in June. The Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National starts Monday. It’s a 54-hole event with no cut. Mickelson says he’ll also play the Safeway Open the week before the U.S. Open.

