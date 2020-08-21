Michigan teachers train outdoors to stay safe amid outbreak

HOLLAND, Mich. - A school in western Michigan is taking learning outdoors as a way to help keep students and teachers safe from the coronavirus. The Holland Sentinel reports Friday that Holland Christian elementary level teachers went through a so-called boot camp on outdoor education with the Outdoor Discovery Center. The Outdoor Discovery Center conducted the training Aug. 17 on an 84-acre property the school district gained access to for educational purposes. Rynsburger noted that teachers will not be required to participate in outdoor learning.

