Advertisement

Michigan gyms make argument to reopen

Fitness leaders share COVID data from 47 open states, call on governor to reopen gyms.
Gyms throughout most of Michigan have been closed by Executive Order since March 16.
Gyms throughout most of Michigan have been closed by Executive Order since March 16.(WCAX)
By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the executive orders the Governor issued under the law has kept gyms and fitness centers closed in most of the state.

Some of them have moved their equipment outside -- but that’s going to be a tough sell to customers with a Michigan winter coming.

So on Friday, Michigan gym owners once again are arguing they should be allowed to reopen.

“To speak metaphorically, we are in an emergency room on a ventilator, financially,” said co-worker of Burn Fitness, Alyssa Tushman.

Gyms, both big and small say they are taking major financial hits because they cant reopen.

“There has been zero income since March 16th,” said Ed Eickhoff, Chief Operating Officer of Planet Fitness Michigan Group Development Company and secretary / treasurer of the Michigan Fitness Clubs Association. “You can only last so long.”

While some gyms have tried outdoor workouts to keep up, they say it’s not a long term fix.

“It rains...it snows...it’s windy...our state can’t strictly exercising outside you need the controlled environment,” said Eickhoff.

Seeing dozens of states across the country reopen their gyms, the Michigan Fitness Club Association is calling on the Whitmer administration to realize it’s time to reopen gyms here.

“With nearly 50 million visits recorded in states where gyms are open, the COVID transmission rate was 0.002 percent,” explained Eickfoff. “So statistically health clubs and gyms are not the source of the spread.”

Now gym owners understand that no place is safe during a pandemic, but if a gym was exposed to COVID, they claim that gyms make it easier for contact tracing through check in systems.

“There is no business like fitness where we know everybody that comes in at exactly what time,” said Tushman. “Our contact tracing is flawless.”

With new HVAC systems, cleaning stations, and socially distanced fitness, the MFCA is presenting these gym changes and data to the governor in hopes to “work out” a solution.

“We need to help change the image of the industry,” said Eickhoff. “We want to work with her and find a means of communication.

And although some gyms have opened up anyway, Tushman she says it important to reopen the right way.

“We have gone this far, why would we break the rules now. We want to play by the rules and do the right thing and that’s what we re doing.”

To get the governors attention, the MFCA plans to also hold a work out session on the Capitol lawn on September 1st.

During a press conference we aired on WILX earlier this week, Governor Whitmer said her administration is taking a closer look at the policies keeping places like fitness centers and movie theaters closed.

She told us she expects to have more information on that next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cider mills and corn mazes may look different this year

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Holly Barraclough
Safety measures mean that visitors will have to social distance and wear masks and hand sanitizer station will be installed.

News

Eaton County’s Fitzgerald Park could be cut in half

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cody Butler
The Eaton County Parks Department leases 63 acres of Fitzgerald Park from the city of Grand Ledge.

News

MRA announces marijuana licensing workgroup

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Monday, September 21, 2020, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) is putting on an online workgroup to further discuss and provide guidance on the marijuana licensing process.

News

Court rules Gov. Whitmer’s use of emergency powers lawful

Updated: 3 hours ago
The three-judge panel ruled Friday.

Latest News

News

State issues citations for workplace safety violations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The “general duty” clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious injury to the employee

News

Court of Appeals Upholds Governor’s Emergency Powers to Protect Michiganders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Court of Appeals upholds governor’s emergency powers to protect people in Michigan,

News

Whitmer request for extra $300 for unemployed Michiganders approved by FEMA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Friday, the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) approved the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s application for funding to provide an additional $300 per week payment for Michiganders who are currently receiving unemployment benefits.

News

Former Flint mayor reacts to lawsuit settlement

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Former mayor Dayne Walling reacts to the recent settlement in the Flint water civil suit.

News

Gym owners make the case for reopening amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Gym owners make the argument that they can open safely.

News

Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison. He faces 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of rape.