Michigan gyms make argument to reopen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the executive orders the Governor issued under the law has kept gyms and fitness centers closed in most of the state.

Some of them have moved their equipment outside -- but that’s going to be a tough sell to customers with a Michigan winter coming.

So on Friday, Michigan gym owners once again are arguing they should be allowed to reopen.

“To speak metaphorically, we are in an emergency room on a ventilator, financially,” said co-worker of Burn Fitness, Alyssa Tushman.

Gyms, both big and small say they are taking major financial hits because they cant reopen.

“There has been zero income since March 16th,” said Ed Eickhoff, Chief Operating Officer of Planet Fitness Michigan Group Development Company and secretary / treasurer of the Michigan Fitness Clubs Association. “You can only last so long.”

While some gyms have tried outdoor workouts to keep up, they say it’s not a long term fix.

“It rains...it snows...it’s windy...our state can’t strictly exercising outside you need the controlled environment,” said Eickhoff.

Seeing dozens of states across the country reopen their gyms, the Michigan Fitness Club Association is calling on the Whitmer administration to realize it’s time to reopen gyms here.

“With nearly 50 million visits recorded in states where gyms are open, the COVID transmission rate was 0.002 percent,” explained Eickfoff. “So statistically health clubs and gyms are not the source of the spread.”

Now gym owners understand that no place is safe during a pandemic, but if a gym was exposed to COVID, they claim that gyms make it easier for contact tracing through check in systems.

“There is no business like fitness where we know everybody that comes in at exactly what time,” said Tushman. “Our contact tracing is flawless.”

With new HVAC systems, cleaning stations, and socially distanced fitness, the MFCA is presenting these gym changes and data to the governor in hopes to “work out” a solution.

“We need to help change the image of the industry,” said Eickhoff. “We want to work with her and find a means of communication.

And although some gyms have opened up anyway, Tushman she says it important to reopen the right way.

“We have gone this far, why would we break the rules now. We want to play by the rules and do the right thing and that’s what we re doing.”

To get the governors attention, the MFCA plans to also hold a work out session on the Capitol lawn on September 1st.

During a press conference we aired on WILX earlier this week, Governor Whitmer said her administration is taking a closer look at the policies keeping places like fitness centers and movie theaters closed.

She told us she expects to have more information on that next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.