Mets vs. Yankees Series Postponed

-NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has postponed this weekend’s Subway Series to allow time for more testing and contact tracing after two members of the New York Mets tested positive for the coronavirus. After the results were reported yesterday MLB called off the Mets’ game last night in Miami and their opener tonight against the Yankees in New York. Now the entire weekend series between the New York teams has been postponed. The Mets flew home to New York last night while the two people who tested positive remained in Miami.

