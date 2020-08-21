Lansing School District announces learning partnership to help students with working parents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has announced community partnerships with local organizations in the efforts to open Learning Labs. The Learning Labs would be utilized for students during normal school hours as part of the school district COVID-19 response plan.

Screen-to-screen instruction classes are scheduled to begin in Lansing on August 31st. As a safety precaution in response to COVID-19, face-to-face in-school teacher instruction would begin in Lansing sometime after the first grading ends in November.

The Learning Labs are created to help working parents that may not be able to be home during the day to supervise their children.

“We have some great community partners that have stepped forward to help Lansing families,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “Due to social distancing and many other COVID-19 health protective guidelines, our community partners are offering 600 slots at the moment for our students.”

The Lansing School District is the largest public school district in the Mid-Michigan region with an estimated 10,000 students going into the 2020-21 school year.

One community partner, Caterpillar Corner, will actually have Learning Labs for children ages 5-13 in several school district buildings. Caterpillar Corner already operates and is certified to have programs in school buildings. Other student Learning Lab spots will be available at the Lansing Boys and Girls Club, the Woldumar Nature Center, and the Impression 5 Museum. The YMCA will open Learning Labs at their West Lansing and Oak Park locations along with a lab at Pattengill Academy.

“This isn’t a perfect solution during our COVID-19 response, but it could be a huge relief to many worried and stressed hardworking families,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. “We are still looking for more community partners that might supervise more students during normal working hours.”

All registrations for the Learning Labs are done directly with the sponsoring organization.

