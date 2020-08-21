Advertisement

In My View 8/21/2020: Mel Tucker

In My View 8/21/2020
In My View 8/21/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - These are not completely lost days in my view for Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker.  To quote him it’s time to recruit, recruit and recruit some more.  He has positions to sell to prospective high school players and he already realizes that any success he has will be based on the best possible players he can attract to undo the mediocrity of the past four years.  Much of a college coaches’ skill is in recruiting and the pandemic hasn’t stopped that activity just changed the way it is done.

