LIVE: Gym owner round-table

(WCAX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Gym owners roundtable

Posted by WILX News 10 on Friday, August 21, 2020

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Owners of Michigan’s top fitness companies host a media roundtable in Lansing to discuss how they feel gyms can be part of the solution to COVID-19 rather being viewed as part of the spread.

The Michigan Fitness Club Association is comprised of local and national gym chains including Planet Fitness, Burn Fitness, Powerhouse Gyms, F45 Training and Orange Theory. Michigan is home to more than 1,100 gyms and fitness centers, with over 1.5 million members in Michigan as of 2019.

