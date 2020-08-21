Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor State Rep. Isaac Robinson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release that she has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Aug. 21 to honor the life and service of State Representative Isaac Robinson.

The flags will be lowered the State Capitol complex as well as within former Rep. Robinson’s district.

Robinson passed away on March 29 from complications due to COVID-19.

She made the order to coincide with a day of service in his memoriam to take place on what would be his 45th birthday.

“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people,” said Governor Whitmer. “He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come.

“Rep. Robinson will be missed by many, including me. It was an honor to serve the people of Michigan alongside him. My deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones, and to the people of Detroit and Hamtramck who elected him as their voice in the House.”

Isaac Robinson served the people of Detroit and Hamtramck in Michigan’s 4th House District after winning election in 2018 .

He sat on the Commerce and Tourism, Regulatory Reform and Tax Policy committees in the legislature.

Rep. Robinson was a dedicated to public service before he sought elected office.

He had previously organized health care workers with the Service Employees International Union, served as a law clerk for the UAW Legal Department, and had coordinated the Michigan Teamsters Joint 43 political program.

He also worked in the U.S House of Representatives, Michigan House and the Detroit City Council.

He graduated from the University of Michigan and received a law degree from Northwestern University School of Law.

“The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of state Representative Isaac Robinson by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff,” the release said.

The flags should be returned to full-staff on Sat. August 22, according to the release,.

