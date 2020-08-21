Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -After terrorizing California and eluding investigators for more than four decades, the Golden Stake Killer will face multiple life sentences on Friday.

Former police officer Joseph Deangelo will die in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape charges.

The crimes span from the 1970s to the 1980s;

Family members of his victims confronted him in court earlier this week to give impact statements on how they were affected by Deangelo’s crimes.

Prosecutors called his crimes “simply staggering. ”

The crimes include 87 victims in 11 California counties.

