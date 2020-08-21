Advertisement

Eaton County’s Fitzgerald Park could be cut in half

County's lease agreement with Grand Ledge is expiring
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County’s Fitzgerald Park could soon be cut in half.

The Eaton County Parks Department leases 63 acres of Fitzgerald Park from the city of Grand Ledge, and that lease agreement expires in September. The parks department said the new proposal from the city changes the park’s boundaries, leaving only 30 acres.

The Grand Ledge and Eaton County has had the lease agreement since 1975, with very few changes.

"We were shocked yes," said Troy Stowell, Eaton County Parks Director. "Our first inclination was 'wow, what is the impact on the park going to be.'"

Stowell said the city wants to expand the waste water treatment plant, which is currently in the back of the park, to meet current Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy standards.

Grand Ledge city councilman Brett Gillespie said that expansion is still a few years away.

"To my knowledge there's not been any actual discussion, there's not been any plans written up. We're talking about something that's going to have to be done in the next couple of years," he said.

Gillespie said the city has been getting ready for when that expansion needs to take place.

"The city, in anticipation of this has in the last few years added, I believe it is at least 12 acres to my knowledge, in adjacent properties to the park," said Gillespie.

Stowell said nature trails, some disk golf holes and the sledding hill are the primary areas likely affected by the change. Access to the ledges wouldn’t be affected.

Grand Ledge’s city council and Eaton County commissioners have to approve the new lease agreement.

