DeWitt outlines protocols for upcoming school year

DeWitt Public Schools outlines its plans for online learning and in-person education protocols.
By Mallory Anderson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) -

As DeWitt Public Schools prepare to start a new school year, the district is laying out the protocols that will be in place for online learning, as well as in-person learning plans when it is safe to welcome students back.

K-12 classes for DeWitt will start exclusively online on Monday August 24. The plan is to transition to a hybrid model and eventually full time in-person classes if rates of community spread remain within the recommended limits. As of August 21, the Lansing Region is in level/phase 3 on the MI Safe Start Map, and Dewitt has said it will not welcome back students for 100% in-person learning until the region is moved to level 5. A hybrid model consisting of half in-person and half online learning will begin when the region is upgraded to level 4. However, DPS says they will be in constant contact with the Clinton County Health Department before making any major decisions.

For online learning, grades K-2 will use ‘Seesaw,’ and grades 2-12 will utilize ‘Google Classroom.’ The District will provide Chromebooks for all students who need devices, and will assist families who need help with internet connectivity. Kids will have access to grade-level/course resources as needed to complete their work.

When DeWitt moves to the hybrid model, K-12 students will receive face-to-face instruction twice a week and online instruction and assignments when they are not at school in-person. The District will keep kids in similar groups as much as possible, and there will be A/B Cohorts by households. Click here for a break down of how hybrid schedules may look for each grade.

Learning for Special Education students will also be modified for the school year. All Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and 504 plans will be reviewed and updated as appropriate for online learning. Options will be available for students to meet online with teachers and staff in small groups. Once the region is moved into level 4, there will be opportunities for individual/small groups of students in Special Education to receive in-person experiences in the school building.

DeWitt’s Superintendent, John Deiter, told News 10 at the beginning of August that he hopes to bring elementary students and those with special needs back into class by Labor Day if it is safe.  

Masks will be required for everyone during hybrid schooling, but mask breaks will be incorporated into the day. Students are also expected to provide their own masks, with emergency masks available from the school when needed. Students who cannot medically wear a mask will be issued face shield. Parents may be asked to provide a note from a physician or other documentation if their student cannot tolerate a mask. It is not clear at this time if there will be any disciplinary action taken against students or staff that refuse to follow protocols.

DPS says it realizes these changes to the school year are extreme and heavy for many students. Because of that, it has vowed to provide social-emotional check-ins with students virtually or in-person. It will also provide access to community-based resources, where available.

Protocol for students and staff when it comes to testing positive for coronavirus, or even just having symptoms is extensive. A full outline can be found here and here. Some of the highlights include: home isolation for at least 10 days for any positive case, requiring a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to school after having COVID-19, and contact tracing. Parents are required to conduct morning screenings for their child on a daily basis. Each school building will also designate a remote and secluded room to serve as an isolation room for anyone with symptoms during the school day. The room will be outfitted with PPE, and a student in the room will never be left unattended.

This information is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to DeWitt’s plans for the upcoming school year. If you are a parent or someone else interested in learning more about their protocols, a list of materials is included below.

