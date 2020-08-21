Advertisement

Court of Appeals Upholds Governor’s Emergency Powers to Protect Michiganders

Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Gretchen Whitmer(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office sent the following statement from Press Secretary Tiffany Brown after the Court of Appeals ruled to uphold the governor’s emergency powers to protect Michigan residents from the spread of COVID-19.

“Today the Court of Appeals handed the governor a complete and decisive win in her efforts to protect the people of Michigan from this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. This decision recognizes that the Governor’s actions to save lives are lawful and her orders remain in place. As the Court concluded: “[T]he Governor’s declaration of a statement of emergency, her extensions of the state of emergency, and her issuance of related EOs clearly fell within the scope of the Governor’s authority under the EPGA.” (p. 21). She will continue to do what she’s always done: take deliberate, measured actions to protect Michiganders from this unprecedented threat. This lawsuit is a dangerous and costly attempt to take away the governor’s power to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and save lives. We owe it to our frontline heroes who have been putting their lives on the line to pull together as a state and work as one team to stop the spread of this virus.” 

To view the court’s full ruling, click here.

