Court rules Gov. Whitmer’s use of emergency powers lawful

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s use of emergency powers were within the law as stated by the 1945 Emergency Powers of Governors Act (EPGA.)

The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 opinion, “We hold that the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency, her extension of the state of emergency, and her issuance of related executive orders fell within the scope of the governor’s authority under the EPGA.”

"We further hold that the EPGA is constitutionally sound," wrote Judge Jane Markey on behalf of the majority on the three-judge panel.

Judge Jonathan Tukel dissented, writing that the governor cannot leave Michigan in a state of emergency for more than 28 days without legislative approval.

Gov. Whitmer's office released a statement calling the ruling "a complete and decisive win in her efforts to protect the people of Michigan from this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic."

Whitmer’s emergency powers are challenged by the Republican-controlled Legislature, and the case is likely to head to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.