Constellation Cat Cafe to put on rummage sale to support rescue cats

(KMVT)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, August 22, 2020, the Constellation Cat Cafe will be hosting their first rummage sale. The sale will go on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be plenty of items being sold at low prices. The sales will support the mission to find homes for rescue cats.

The cafe will be open to the public all day. There will be great beverages and selections to choose from.

The Constellation Cat Cafe is located at 3320 East Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823. If you have any questions or inquiries, email Kelsey at kelsey@constellationcatcafe.com.

