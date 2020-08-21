Cider mills and corn mazes may look different this year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cider Mills are a favorite fall festivity for many families and the fun may still go on this year, but things will look a little different at places like Uncle Johns Cider Mill.

Uncle Johns owner Dede Beck said, “COVID’s been a struggle obviously for everybody, but we’re also embracing it because its giving us an opportunity to kind of go back to our roots. We are really focusing on what we can do here.”

Beck says they are working to make each visitor feel safe.

“I want to welcome everybody, I also want everyone to know we are providing the safest experience we know how to. What we’re asking is everybody wear your mask, so wear your mask respect social distancing, if it’s a crowded area, please step away.”

COVID-19 safety measures mean that visitors will have to social distance and wear masks, hand sanitizer station will be installed, and contact between employees and customers will have to be limited.

Another fall favorite is Shawhaven farm, where co-owner Tami Shaw says they are open for business although they are limiting numbers of people that can be on premise. All of the things they usually have are open including the slide and they are sanitizing in between guests and spacing people out.

Farm co-owner Tami Shaw said, “We have hand sanitizer all throughout the farm. In the event barn you have to wear your mask, we’ve added extra wagons to the wagon ride so we can space people out. For my actors this fall for the haunted events I have bought some monster masks that they’ll be wearing.”

