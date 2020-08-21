Advertisement

Back to school shopping during the pandemic looks different

Back to school shopping will look different this year
Back to school shopping will look different this year(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While Monday was the deadline for school districts to submit their fall learning plans, a lot of families are still waiting on their back to school shopping lists.

Eighth grader Caleb Clauer and his dad took a shopping trip to Meijer just 10 days before he will start virtual learning. Clauer says they finally got their list on Wednesday.

Even though he checked items off his left, Clauer said it didn't feel like back to school shopping.

"It feels like, I don't know, a regular shopping trip for school supplies instead of back to school," said Clauer.

He and his dad aren't the only ones feeling a little differently about back to school shopping and doing it at the last minute.

Major retailer Meijer conducted a survey of 1,200 parents and teachers where they noted trends of the "new normal."

"Parents we found have delayed their back to school shopping just because everybody is trying to figure out this return to learn program and what it really entails. You don't really know what you need until you're there, especially with these virtual classrooms being held in their houses," said Jeremiah Hernandez, Bath Township Store Director.

More than a third of parents surveyed in July were still waiting for learning plans from schools.

Face masks, sanitizer, and wipes were the number one selling items.

“That’s the first time that it’s been a non-school item that’s been number one at the list,” said Hernandez.

It’s also apparently the year of the whiteboard. Nationwide Meijer expects to sell more than 200,000.

They also expect parents to spend more on tech and home work spaces. As much as $300 for bedroom and student workspace decor, which is a 66% increase over last year.

They also noted that more parents are using pickup and delivery services.

Meijer is currently offering early shopping hours for teachers and discounts for person protection equipment.

