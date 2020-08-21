Back to Learning: Lansing-area superintendents postpone extra-curricular activities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many extra-curricular activities are now getting the ax as school districts transition to online learning this fall.

Football is a no go, but what about other sports or indoor activities like band or theater?

Local school districts are turning to each other, MHSAA and even Michigan State University for guidance to figure out what after school activities they can and can’t do safely.

“The consensus was that we were not comfortable to have our student athletes out,” said Sam Sinicropi, the Lansing School District superintendent.

Lansing School District lead the way for extra curricular activities this fall by cancelling fall sports days before MSHAA postponed football altogether.

“It wasn’t the right thing for us to do that that time,” said Sinicropi. “Sports might cost the students some problems with their safety and health.”

Other schools, like Waverly, are still looking for help before they scrap everything completely.

“We are waiting for some guidance,” said Kelly Blake, the superintendent for Waverly. “”Right now we are doing cross country, tennis and golf, but our board may take action.”

East Lansing schools that have axed fall sports altogether says with Michigan State University being right in their back yard, its played a role in their decision making.

“Many of our families live right where off campus students live which means our kids are there as well,” said Dori Leyko, the East Lansing Superintendent. “We anticipate that while there are fewer students on campus that those that are still coming, may live in off campus housing which could increase a concentration of students in some of our neighborhoods. "

But it’s not just sports on the chopping blocks...

“Right now we have no indoor activities, no theater performing arts program, marching band all have been delayed,” said Blake.

However, school districts are looking to find ways to provide online practices and performances.

“We can do extra curricular activities that could be held virtually,” said Sinicropi. “I think that there are somethings that could be done , clubs etc musicals...I don’t know that but we have a lot of talented staff in our district that I’m sure will come up with some interesting ideas.”

Both Lansing and East Lansing schools says they’ll reconsider sports and all other extracurricular activities once students return to school.

We will keep you updated when we learn more.

