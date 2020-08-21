Back to Learning: Haslett outlines protocols for upcoming school year

Haslett, Mich. (WILX) - Haslett Public Schools will be starting online. Haslett’s first day of virtual learning will be August 31st. The Haslett Board of Education voted 6-1 in approval of Superintendent Steven Cook’s recommended plan to begin the school year strictly remote. The earliest possible return to the classroom could come after a scheduled reevaluation for no later than October 12th. During the reevaluation, the district will determine whether to continue to only instruct virtually or whether to gradually re-introduce face to face instruction through a hybrid model

“If there comes a point where we can come back to school we want that,” Superintendent Steven Cook said. “We’ll want to make sure that we have those decision points in place so that the board can evaluate and make a decision going forward.”

You can read more on the Haslett Public Schools plan by clicking here.

