Back to Learning: Charlotte outlines protocols for upcoming school year

Charlotte, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Charlotte schools will return to learning Aug. 24 in a blended plan. The district’s Ready to Learn plan can be viewed here.

The district will give students two learning options throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. They will be able to take advantage of online and in-person classes, keeping in mind the offerings are semester-long commitments.

For those in buildings, masks must be worn by staff members and sixth-grade students and older; younger students must wear them during transportation and moving through hallways.

Each classroom will have either a sink or hand sanitizer, to wash hands as often as possible.

The district says it received donations from Eaton Rapids Medical Masks and Nate Shaver, and that every staff/student will be given a reusable mask. Staff will also be given a face shield.

Note that Charlotte Public Schools has made some changes to their usual calendar. Instead of students returning to school on Aug. 19, students will now return on Aug. 24. You can view the calendar for the school year by clicking here.

